Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light to Moderate Rainfall for City and Suburbs

Mumbai experienced a sunny morning on Monday following a week of intermittent showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided the latest weather update for the city, predicting light to moderate rainfall in both Mumbai and its suburbs throughout the day. According to the IMD, residents can expect a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain in the area over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures in Mumbai are forecasted to range from a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a high tide reached the coast at 10:50 AM, measuring 3.99 meters, with another high tide anticipated at 11:07 PM, expected to reach a height of 3.57 meters. Additionally, one low tide is predicted at 4:56 PM, lowering to 1.29 meters, followed by another low tide of 1.23 meters expected in the early hours of October 1.

🗓️ ३० सप्टेंबर २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून हलका ते रिमझिम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी १०:५० वाजता - ३.९९मीटर



ओहोटी-

सायंकाळीं ०४:५६ वाजता -१.२९मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ११:०७ वाजता -३.७५मीटर



ओहोटी-

(उद्या दि.०१.१०.२०२४)… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 30, 2024

In coastal areas such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, weather conditions are anticipated to be more dynamic, with a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. During this period, both districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.

