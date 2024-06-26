Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky with Light to Moderate Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with anticipated light to moderate rainfall across the city and its suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD predicts generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall expected in both the city and its suburbs. Maximum temperatures are anticipated to be around 34 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Despite the yellow alert issued since June 23, Mumbai experienced dry conditions on Tuesday morning. The Santacruz station recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory reported no precipitation in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am.

