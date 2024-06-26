Amarnath Yatra 2024: IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky with Possibility of Rain or Duststorm on June 29



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its weather forecast for the upcoming days. On June 26, the day is expected to begin with mainly clear skies, gradually becoming partly cloudy by afternoon or evening. This pattern is forecasted to continue on June 27, with clear skies early on giving way to increasing cloud cover later in the day.

Looking ahead to June 28 and 29, the IMD anticipates a partly cloudy sky accompanied by possibilities of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms. Residents are advised to stay updated with further IMD advisories as the weather situation develops.

The District Administration of Udhampur is diligently gearing up for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on June 29. This annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine, nestled at 12,700 feet in south Kashmir, is expected to draw a substantial number of devotees passing through Udhampur district. In preparation for this event, the administration has implemented a detailed strategy aimed at ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for pilgrims. Continuous round-the-clock food service will be provided through community kitchens known as langars, offering meals free of charge.