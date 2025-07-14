Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Nowcast Warning for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in City and Surrounding Areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning of moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The weather bureau issued a warning about strong winds across Maharashtra. It advised people to stay cautious when they step out of their houses. According to the nowcast warning issued by the IMD, isolated areas in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and ghat areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur will witness heavy rains for the next 3 to 4 hours on July 14. The weather bureau also cautioned about the possibility of thunder and lightning in some areas.

Expect more rains today second half. There are huge rain bands west of Mumbai. Good spell of rain expected across Mumbai second half ⛈️⛈️ #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/DLUZlDAOKg — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) July 14, 2025

These weather-related conditions are frequently linked to monsoonal convective activity, which has intensified across central and western Maharashtra in recent days. However, on Monday morning, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8°C and a minimum of 25.8°C. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory registered a slightly higher maximum of 31°C and a lower minimum of 24.6°C, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates.

With monsoon activity intensifying along the coast, the IMD has issued a tidal alert. Accordingly, a high tide is expected at 4:27 AM on Monday, reaching 4.47 metres, followed by another at 2:28 AM on July 15 at 3.88 metres. Similarly, low tides are forecast for 8:33 PM on Monday at 1.45 metres, and again at 8:07 AM on July 15 at 0.97 metres.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 11.92 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs recorded 22.64 mm, and the western suburbs recorded 15.84 mm.

Ample rainfall has also caused the water levels in the lakes that supply Mumbai with drinking water to rise after significant rainfall in their catchment areas. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the stock present in the seven reservoirs that supply water to the city is currently 75.79%.