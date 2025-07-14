Mumbai: Akasa Air Passenger Plane Wing Damaged in Collision With Cargo Truck at CSMIA

On Monday, a third-party ground handler's cargo truck accidentally crashed into an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). According to a representative for Akasa Air, the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection, and the event is being investigated. The plane's wing was probably damaged. A picture taken at the scene shows one of the Akasa Air plane's wings partly punctured through the truck; however, the complete extent of the damage is still unknown. "While driving a cargo truck, a third-party ground handler collided with an Akasa Air aircraft parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai," the airline representative stated. The spokesman went on to say, "We are looking into this incident with the third-party ground handler, and the aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection."

(More Details Awaited.)