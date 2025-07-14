Kanpur Shocker: Youth Slaughtered in Sleep, Police Begin Investigation

A shocking murder case has come to light from Ghatukheda village in Kanpur’s Bidhanu area, where a 25-year-old dairy businessman, Avneesh Yadav alias Kakun, was found dead on July 14, Monday morning. Avneesh had gone to sleep in a cattle shed constructed on an empty plot in front of his house on July 13, Sunday night. The next morning, his lifeless body was discovered lying on a cot, soaked in blood. Police said his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. Upon receiving information, local authorities reached the scene and called in the forensic team and dog squad for investigation.

Also Read: Karan Johar Consider Going on Social Media Break Here's Why

Avneesh was a resident of Ramaipur Ghatukheda and ran a milk business. He lived with his mother and three brothers. His father, Atar Singh, died a few years ago. The incident has shocked the local community, as there were no immediate signs of conflict. Police have collected evidence from the spot, and an initial investigation is underway. Bidhanu Inspector Jitendra Pratap Singh assured that a thorough probe is being conducted and the case will be solved soon. Authorities are examining all possible angles, including personal enmity and business rivalry, to uncover the motive behind the gruesome crime.