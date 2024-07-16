Mumbai Weather Update: IMD issues ‘Orange’ Alert for City as Very Heavy Rainfall Likely at Isolated Places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the ‘Orange’ Alert in its forecast for Mumbai today, July 1, 2024. According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rain is expected throughout the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Red Alerts in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa.

IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district until July 17, predicted extremely heavy rainfall is on the cards. Mumbai surpassed last year’s marks in the highest one-day jump, with the lake levels soaring to 35.11 per cent – 5.08 lakh million litres – on Monday morning. At the same time, the highest rainfall of 268 mm was recorded on 08 July 2024.

Recent Rainfall on July 15:

City: 27.39 mm

Eastern Suburbs: 27.00 mm

Western Suburbs: 43.26 mm

Tide Timings:

High Tide:

Today at 08:03 hrs (3.32 meters)

Today at 18:56 hrs (3.18 meters)

Low Tide:

Today at 13:41 hrs (2.57 meters)

Tomorrow (July 17th) at 01:56 hrs (1.35 meters)