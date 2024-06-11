Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms Likely to Hit City Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs. It predicts moderate rain on Tuesday, June 11, with rainfall ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour.

Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds between 41 and 61 kilometres per hour are likely today between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, and thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain may occur throughout the city and suburbs.

पुढील २४ तासांसाठी मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरांसाठी स्थानिक अंदाज.

साधारणपणे ढगाळ आकाश आणि शहर आणि उपनगरात गडगडाटासह मध्यम ते मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता आहे.

कमाल आणि किमान तापमान अनुक्रमे ३१°C आणि २४°C च्या आसपास असेल. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 10, 2024

From June 10 to 11 the city received 37.74 mm of rain, while Eastern Suburbs recorded 17.13 mm, and Western Suburbs received 12.39 mm.

According to the statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, no waterlogging was reported in the city. Also, there haven't been any reports of fallen trees or branches yet. Both Central and Western Railway services are functioning normally as of 8:00 AM.

High and Low Tide Timings:

Today's high tide is expected at 4.11 meters at 3:43 PM. The low tide will be at 1.92 meters at 9:56 PM. Tomorrow, on June 12, the high tide will occur at 3.32 meters at 3:25 AM, and the low tide will be at 1.58 meters at 9:02 AM.