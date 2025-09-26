Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As City Likely to Witness Heavy Rains, Fishermen Warned Against Rough Seas

Mumbai witnessed scattered but intense showers on Friday morning, signaling the continuation of wet weather across the Konkan stretch. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for September 26, extending to Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The department has cautioned residents about heavy rain expected in isolated areas across these districts. The alert indicates the possibility of localized waterlogging, traffic disruption, and minor flooding in low-lying zones. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly as weather conditions remain unstable across the metropolitan and coastal belt.

In Mumbai, steady rainfall since dawn brought respite from the stifling humidity. The IMD has predicted a cloudy day interspersed with occasional heavy showers. The city is likely to record maximum temperatures ranging between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum readings are expected to stay close to 27 degrees. Despite the gloomy weather, residents experienced some relief due to the cooler breeze accompanying the showers. The civic administration has urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells, as intermittent heavy downpours may disrupt daily routines, including transport and outdoor activities.

Neighbouring regions are experiencing similar weather patterns. Thane has been on a yellow alert since morning, with consistent rain reported across multiple areas. Meteorologists expect the rainfall to persist through the day, along with moderate to strong gusty winds. In Navi Mumbai, prominent localities such as Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur were hit by sharp showers in the morning. The weather office predicts these wet conditions will extend well into the evening. Authorities have requested residents to be vigilant, especially in zones prone to waterlogging, as drainage systems may come under stress.

Palghar district has been grappling with continuous heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, leading to water accumulation in several low-lying areas. Both rural and coastal zones were affected on Friday as showers showed no signs of easing. Maximum temperatures are likely to stay in the 25 to 28 degrees Celsius range, notably lower than the usual seasonal average. The dip in mercury has provided temporary relief from heat, though mobility remains challenging. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent disruptions, while residents in flood-prone areas have been cautioned about potential hazards from sustained rains.

The southern Konkan belt is facing severe weather conditions as well. Raigad, in particular, reported heavy rainfall over the Ghats, triggering fears of landslides in hilly regions. Officials have issued alerts and urged caution for people living near vulnerable slopes. In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, residents are enduring heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, with the sea turning dangerously rough. Fishermen have been strongly warned against venturing into deep waters due to high tidal activity and hazardous conditions offshore. Local disaster management teams remain on alert to respond to emergencies in case of flooding or landslides.