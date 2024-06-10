Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In The City For Next 24 Hours (Watch Video)

Monsoon season in Maharashtra has arrived with full force, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for several districts. Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD, has confirmed the alert for Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded, predicting heavy rainfall in these areas over the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai experienced a deluge, with more than 65 mm of rainfall recorded within a short span. This heightened alert comes as a cautionary measure, urging residents and authorities to brace themselves for potential flooding, waterlogging, and other monsoon-related hazards.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On Monsoon rains, IMD head Sunil Kamble says," We have issued Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Nanded for the next 24 hours. Today, Mumbai received more than 65 mm of rainfall." pic.twitter.com/fgZrEoBWY1 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, bringing down the mercury and providing relief to residents from the hot and humid weather, officials said on Sunday. Various other districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Satara and Jalgaon, also received good showers on the last day.In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai received more than 60 mm of rainfall.

The Colaba observatory, situated in south Mumbai where most of the state government’s administrative offices are located, recorded 67 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 64 mm downpours in the same period, as per the IMD. Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to water-logging in some areas, officials said on Sunday. There were reports of tree branches falling in some areas of Thane city, they said.In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Thane city received 37.06 mm rainfall.Some areas in Thane witnessed water-logging due to the showers, an official at the district disaster control room said.Heavy rains also lashed neighbouring Palghar, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said, adding there was no report of any untoward incident due to the downpour.



