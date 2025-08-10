Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain with Thundershowers on August 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain for Mumbai city and its suburbs on 10 August 2025, with mostly cloudy skies and possible thundershowers. In South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Colaba, Fort, and the Gateway of India, residents can expect intermittent showers with gusty coastal winds. Western suburbs such as Andheri, Borivali, Malad, and Goregaon are likely to receive scattered rainfall. The Eastern suburbs, particularly Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, and Bhandup, could see heavier showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Navi Mumbai and Thane areas like Vashi, Nerul, and Koparkhairane are also expected to get light rain.

In certain low-lying zones, including Hindmata, Andheri Subway, and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), waterlogging risks remain high, prompting authorities to urge caution for commuters. Meteorological data shows southwest winds between 14 and 22 km/hr, with stronger gusts likely during showers. A high tide measuring 4.36 metres is predicted at 12:13 am on 10 August, posing a coastal flooding risk. Additionally, the possible development of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal could enhance rainfall intensity in specific parts of the city. Residents are advised to remain updated on weather alerts and take preventive measures before venturing to beaches or flood-prone areas.

Humidity is expected to remain high, contributing to an uncomfortable and sticky atmosphere throughout the day. Morning temperatures will hover between 26°C and 28°C under cloudy skies with light rain. By afternoon, moderate showers with thunderstorms may push temperatures up to around 29°C, while the evening is likely to cool back down to 26°C with continuing rainfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 9 and 10 August across Maharashtra, highlighting possible heavy rain over the Konkan and Mumbai belt. While the showers may benefit farming activity, they could disrupt transport, slow traffic, and cause delays in daily routines.