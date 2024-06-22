Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies with Light to Moderate Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27°C.

High tide is expected at 12:31 PM, reaching a height of 4.53 meters (14.86 feet). Low tide will occur at 6:32 PM, with the water level dropping to 1.82 meters (5.97 feet).