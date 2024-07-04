Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Expected, High Tide Alert Issued, Check Timings
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2024 09:42 AM2024-07-04T09:42:46+5:302024-07-04T09:57:13+5:30
Mumbai and its suburbs are currently experiencing modrate to heavy rainfall from past few days the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update indicating that a partly cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rainfall in the city and its outskirts will persist.
In the coming 48 hours, the IMD foresees a partly cloudy atmosphere with sporadic episodes of light to moderate rain in the urban area and suburbs. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach approximately 34°C, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain at about 27°C.
Looking ahead to June 4, the anticipated high tides are projected to reach 4.37 meters at 11:11 am and 3.65 meters at 10:54 pm. Concurrently, the low tides are estimated to be 0.06 meters at 5:04 am and 1.98 meters at 5:10 pm.Open in app