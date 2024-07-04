Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Expected, High Tide Alert Issued, Check Timings

Mumbai and its suburbs are currently experiencing modrate to heavy rainfall from past few days the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update indicating that a partly cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rainfall in the city and its outskirts will persist.

In the coming 48 hours, the IMD foresees a partly cloudy atmosphere with sporadic episodes of light to moderate rain in the urban area and suburbs. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach approximately 34°C, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain at about 27°C.

Looking ahead to June 4, the anticipated high tides are projected to reach 4.37 meters at 11:11 am and 3.65 meters at 10:54 pm. Concurrently, the low tides are estimated to be 0.06 meters at 5:04 am and 1.98 meters at 5:10 pm.