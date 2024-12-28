Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rainfall Hits South Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Palghar

Over the past few days, Mumbai has experienced cool weather, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to 30 degrees at noon. Mumbaikars enjoyed the chill, but on the midnight of December 27th, light rainfall unexpectedly occurred in Mumbai and some suburban areas.

As per the reports, South Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and areas of Palghar received light to moderate rains on Friday Midnight. As of 7:05 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2024, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the weather is clear with a temperature of 72°F (22°C).

As predicted a few days back, it rained in Mumbai 😉



South Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and areas of Palghar received rains. #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/xdrks0LDgYhttps://t.co/HsmDmmPldF — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 27, 2024

The air quality index (AQI) is currently 270, categorized as 'Poor'. This level can cause immediate health effects for sensitive groups and may lead to difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It's advisable to limit outdoor activities, especially for sensitive individuals.