Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 35°C Amid High Humidity, Light Rainfall Expected

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has predicted partly cloudy conditions for Wednesday. The maximum temperature is anticipated to climb to approximately 35 degrees Celsius, marking a slight increase of about 1 degree Celsius compared to the preceding day.

Nevertheless, with relative humidity hovering at around 89%, outdoor conditions may feel rather uncomfortable. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to vary between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haziness and wind speeds reaching up to 13 km/h. Additionally, Tuesday is forecasted to experience periods of rainfall or drizzle.

According to the forecast, the next 48 hours will see cloudy skies, and temperatures will remain between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Mumbai recorded 6 mm of rainfall, with a maximum of 7 mm in Dadar. Barve Nagar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali also witnessed rainfall.

Navi Mumbai will see a similar weather pattern on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to be 35 degrees Celsius. In the next 48 hours, the city will have partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain.

