Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain Expected in City with Maximum Temperature Reaching 32°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with intermittent periods of moderate rainfall expected across the city and its suburbs. Temperatures are anticipated to range around 33°C for the maximum and 27°C for the minimum.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky with occasional periods of moderate rainfall in both the city and its suburbs. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26°C.

Today, in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 26.0, signifying good air quality in the region. This level allows for engaging in regular physical activities, going outdoors, and carrying out daily tasks without concerns. Monitoring the AQI aids individuals in making informed choices regarding their well-being and planning activities for the day.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a minimum temperature of approximately 28.79°C and a maximum temperature of around 29.42°C. Humidity levels are forecasted to be at 83% throughout the day.