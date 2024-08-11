Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate to Light Rainfall Continues To Impact, Check High Tide and Low Tide Timings
Published: August 11, 2024
Mumbai rains: Moderate to light rainfall continues to impact the city and nearby suburbs, with no signs of improvement throughout the day. Residents should prepare for ongoing precipitation and stay informed about weather updates, especially with moderate rain and high tide expected later.
On Saturday, Mumbai's maximum temperature is expected to reach 31° Celsius, while the minimum was around 26° Celsius. These temperatures are typical for this season, providing some relief from the usual intense summer heat.
High Tide :
0342 hrs – 3.51 mtr
1545 hrs – 3.64 mtr
Low Tide :
0858 hrs –2.02 mtr
2148 hrs – 1.37 mtr
Avg. Rainfall frm dt 10.08.2024 0800 hrs to dt 11.08.2024 0800 hrs
CT: 3.04mm
ES: 8.52 mm
WS: 5.88mm