Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate to Light Rainfall Continues To Impact, Check High Tide and Low Tide Timings

Mumbai rains: Moderate to light rainfall continues to impact the city and nearby suburbs, with no signs of improvement throughout the day. Residents should prepare for ongoing precipitation and stay informed about weather updates, especially with moderate rain and high tide expected later.

On Saturday, Mumbai's maximum temperature is expected to reach 31° Celsius, while the minimum was around 26° Celsius. These temperatures are typical for this season, providing some relief from the usual intense summer heat.

High Tide :

0342 hrs – 3.51 mtr

1545 hrs – 3.64 mtr

Low Tide :

0858 hrs –2.02 mtr

2148 hrs – 1.37 mtr

Avg. Rainfall frm dt 10.08.2024 0800 hrs to dt 11.08.2024 0800 hrs

CT: 3.04mm

ES: 8.52 mm

WS: 5.88mm