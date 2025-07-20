Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Today with Rain Forecast and High Tide at 7 PM

Mumbai, July 20, 2025: As per the 8:00 AM forecast issued today, the city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies throughout the day. However, residents are advised to remain cautious, as there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers developing towards the evening or night. Both the island city and its surrounding suburbs could witness these weather changes. Commuters and local authorities are urged to prepare for possible brief disruptions due to the rainfall activity later in the day.

High and Low Tide Timings Shared for Safety and Planning

The India Meteorological Department has also released tide timings that are crucial for coastal management, fishing activity, and local residents in low-lying areas. Today’s high tides are expected at 8:03 AM with a height of 3.69 meters, and again at 7:02 PM, reaching 3.43 meters. Meanwhile, the low tide timings are scheduled at 1:43 PM with a tide level of 2.35 meters, followed by another at 2:02 AM the next day (July 21), dropping significantly to 1.00 meters. Authorities continue to monitor for flooding risks during high tides.

Moderate Rainfall Recorded Across City and Suburbs Over the Last 24 Hours

In terms of precipitation, Mumbai recorded modest rainfall in the past 24 hours, measured between 8:00 AM on July 19 and 8:00 AM today. The island city saw 3.03 mm of rain, while the Eastern Suburbs recorded slightly more at 4.41 mm. The Western Suburbs received the highest amount of rainfall among the three regions, clocking in at 5.74 mm. While the rainfall has not been heavy, it has kept humidity levels elevated, contributing to discomfort among residents during the daytime hours.