Mumbai Weather Update: Persistent Showers Expected Across City and Suburbs; Check High Tide Timings

Moderate rainfall continues to affect the city and surrounding suburbs. With the current weather conditions showing no signs of letting up, residents should prepare for ongoing precipitation throughout the day. With moderate rain persisting, along with high tide expected later in the day, it's advisable for residents to stay updated with weather conditions and plan accordingly. The Mithi River level is currently manageable, but continued rainfall could affect river levels and drainage in the coming hours. Keep an eye on local updates to ensure safety and preparedness.

Tide Timings:

High Tide:

14:49 hrs: 4.03 meters

03:03 hrs (August 10, 2024): 3.64 meters

Low Tide:

20:48 hrs: 1.28 meters

08:22 hrs (August 10, 2024): 1.74 meters

Mithi River Level:

Current Level: 0.91 meters

Average Rainfall (from August 8, 2024, 08:00 hrs to August 9, 2024, 08:00 hrs):

City: 4.35 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 5.50 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 3.82 mm