Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Drops by 2°C After Rains; Traffic and Local Train Services Remain Unaffected

Mumbai witnessed a fresh spell of monsoon showers from Wednesday night, bringing much-needed relief from the recent warm spell. Continuous rain lashed the city on Thursday morning, with residents experiencing a typical rainy-season atmosphere after several days of subdued showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5°C, while Colaba logged 28.7°C. In the 24 hours ending at 8 am Thursday, Santacruz received 35.3 mm of rainfall and Colaba 10.2 mm. Light to moderate showers continued into the afternoon, adding 6.8 mm in Santacruz and 0.8 mm in Colaba, before easing later in the day. Rains have not affected traffic movement and Mumbai local train movements today.

Rain Brings Temperature Drop Across the City

The revival of rains brought a significant drop in Mumbai’s temperatures. Compared to Wednesday, maximum temperatures dipped by 1.7°C in Colaba and 1.4°C in Santacruz. Minimum temperatures also fell, with Colaba recording 24.9°C and Santacruz 25°C, 1.3°C and 1°C lower than the previous day. IMD officials said a few intense morning showers suggested the possibility of a stronger spell, but the intensity reduced by noon. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, rainfall remained patchy, with the Konkan region seeing scattered showers while most parts of the state remained dry, leading to high daytime temperatures in areas like Malegaon and Vidarbha.

Vidarbha Remains Hot; Heavier Showers Expected Mid-August

While Mumbai enjoyed cooler weather, parts of Vidarbha continued to experience high temperatures. Malegaon recorded 35.6°C, 6.3°C above average, while Akola reported the state’s highest at 35.8°C, nearly 6°C above normal. Amravati and Yavatmal also saw temperatures well above seasonal averages. Meteorologists attributed the heat to prevailing atmospheric conditions but forecast rain with thunderstorms for Vidarbha in the coming days. Nationwide, the IMD’s two-week forecast indicates rainfall will intensify from mid-August, particularly in Central India. Maharashtra is also expected to see above-normal rainfall from August 14, marking a stronger phase of the monsoon’s second half.