Mumbai Weather Update: Thick Layer of Smog Covers City, CPCB Classifies AQI as 'Poor'

A thick layer of smog was seen in the air on Friday morning around Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported 214 Air Quality Index (AQI) which falls under the 'poor' category. Weeks after improvement due to intermediate unseasonal rainfall, the air pollution in the city is back.

As per the weather forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness clear skies on Friday. The daytime temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius with humidity. The minimum temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius.

Overall AQI in the city is reported at 263, which falls under the 'unhealthy' category. The figure marks a steep fall from the good to moderate readings recorded earlier in the week. AQI of 320 recorded at Parel-Bhoiwada station, Deonar (319) and Colaba (318). Vile Parle West (313) and BKC (310) also reported AQI levels in the severe range.

Also Read | Mumbai Customs Foils Drug and Gold Smuggling Attempts Worth Over ₹18 Crore at CSMIA.

Meanwhile, Mankhurd (140), Borivali East (163), Bhandup West (173) and Malad West (173) all fell under the poor bracket, reflecting a widespread drop in air quality across the city.

Maharashtra Weather Today

The rainfall in Vidarbha and other districts of Maharashtra has decreased, bringing a pleasant change in the weather. While daytime temperatures remain moderate, the mornings and nights have started to feel cold. There is no chance of rain throughout the day, and the sky will remain clear and sunny in all districts.

In Nagpur, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to around 29 degrees Celsius during the afternoon, while the minimum temperature may reach 17 degrees Celsius in the evening. Temperatures are also gradually falling in other parts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, Maharashtra will begin to experience a mild winter chill, commonly referred to as “pink cold,” from today, November 7.