Mumbai Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Rain Expected In the Next 3-4 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai issued a nowcast warning at 20:15 hours on June 9th, 2024. The alert predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain spells, with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph expected in isolated areas across Mumbai districts within the next 3-4 hours. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions when going outdoors during this period.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai experienced the first spell of monsoon rains as the southwest monsoon arrived two days earlier than the usual onset date in the city. Last year, the onset occurred on June 24, two weeks later than usual. Typically, monsoon onset in Mumbai falls between June 8 and 11, and the India Meteorology Department (IMD) had initially predicted this year's onset to be on June 11.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating light to moderate rain spells in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts until Tuesday. For Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, an orange alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday. Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, stated, "We have issued a yellow alert for June 10-11 since we are expecting heavy rain during these two days, which may be coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds. At present, there is an upper air circulation which has made conditions favorable for heavy rainfall."

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather systems (AWS), western suburbs recorded 17.99 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs recorded 7.44 mm, and the island city recorded 3.92 mm. Dark clouds covered Mumbai's skyline from early morning, and weather bureau officials predict that the cloudy sky will persist throughout the day.