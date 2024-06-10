Mumbai: Western Railway Assures Completion of Pre-Monsoon Works to Ensure Smooth Commute During Rainy Season

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has claimed that most of the pre-monsoon works have been completed to prevent local services from being disrupted due to waterlogging or technical snags on railway tracks during the monsoon.

The Western Railway said patrolling will be carried out to monitor the condition of the tracks in particular and will coordinate with BMC agencies, and the meteorological department, to get weather-related information.

Survey by drone:

Drone surveys are being conducted to monitor, clean, and identify choke points in culverts and drains. Drone survey and monitoring work is underway to clean drains in the Borivali and Virar divisions, which will be completed soon.

Culverts, cleaning of drains and desilting, removal of dirt from the side of tracks, garbage cleaning, construction of additional waterways, provision of high capacity pumps, pruning of trees etc. are being completed on mission mode. - Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway

Fast Drainage

1) The removal of 1.50 lakh cubic meters of debris has been completed. This was done with the help of special trains, BRNs, JCBs and Poclain Machines

2) The work of cleaning culverts and drains is being completed at a rapid pace. New drains are being constructed to ensure smooth drainage of water by studying the flow pattern of water in the yard.

3) De-sliding machines were used to clean culverts in Bandra and Borivali.

4) Prabhadevi-Dadar section, Dadar-Matunga road section, Bandra Terminus yard, Goregaon-Malad section, 15 pipes of 1200 or 1800 mm diameter were installed to drain rainwater in Borivali.

5) Drains are being constructed at 11 places for smooth drainage of water.