Nashik: Two Close Friends Jump to Death on Railway Tracks From Valdevi River Bridge

In a heart-breaking incident, two close friends committed suicide on the railway tracks near Nashik Road railway station. The incident, which took place Saturday evening, came to light this morning, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The victims, identified as Sanket Rathore and Sachin Karwar, were both 17 to 18 years old and studying in class 12th at SK Pandey School. They were residents of Maldhakka Road. Their lifeless bodies were discovered dismembered on the railway track on the Valdevi river bridge, a grim indication of the tragedy that unfolded.

Both friends wrote the status 'Bhavpurn Shradhanjali' (Rest In Peace) on their social media accounts on Saturday, June 8, evening. They both jumped on the tracks as the Lucknow Superfast train, which was heading to Nashik Road station from Mumbai, approached.

According to the information received, the two friends chose to end their lives together, a decision that has left their families and the local community in deep sorrow. The exact reasons behind their drastic step remain unknown, and the incident has raised numerous questions about the pressures faced by young students.

The discovery of the bodies has caused an outcry in the area, with residents and schoolmates grappling to come to terms with the loss of the two young lives. Sanket and Sachin were known to be inseparable friends, and their untimely deaths have sent shockwaves through their social circles.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the railway police promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies have been sent to Nashik District Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered the case and the railway police are conducting further investigations to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Sanket and Sachin, remembering them as bright young individuals with promising futures.