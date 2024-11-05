Mumbai: Western Railway TC gets Into a Heated Argument With Passenger Over Marathi Language at Nalasopara Station

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the issue of the Marathi language appears to be heating up again. A recent incident at Nalasopara railway station has caused an uproar, where TC Ritesh Morya reportedly threatened a Marathi passenger, Amit Patil, telling him not to demand the use of Marathi. This incident was highlighted by the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, which has now called upon the railway administration to respond to the issue.

Govardhan Latabai Sakharam Deshmukh, President of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, along with other officials, visited Nalasopara railway station and demanded that the railway administration take immediate action, insisting that ticket inspector Ritesh Morya be suspended. Deshmukh stated that the Marathi language is a core part of Marathi identity, and any attempt to suppress it is an insult to the Marathi people. He claimed that the TC had told Marathi speakers to avoid using Marathi in Maharashtra—a remark that has incited considerable anger within the Marathi community. Deshmukh added that it is shameful that people from other states are occupying jobs in the railway sector within Maharashtra, while Marathi individuals face such hostility.

Deshmukh also questioned why jobs in Maharashtra are not allocated to Marathi-speaking locals and expressed frustration that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is campaigning for the elections, has not addressed this issue. He argued that Marathi-speaking citizens are disrespected and face restrictions in their own state, calling it a disgrace to Maharashtra's 12 million Marathi-speaking people. "We will not tolerate this injustice in Maharashtra," he declared, stressing that the Marathi community is outraged.

This incident has also reignited concerns about recruitment in Maharashtra's railways. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised this issue on numerous occasions, protesting that railway job notifications often bypass local Marathi-language publications, resulting in fewer opportunities for Marathi-speaking candidates. As a result, people from outside Maharashtra are more likely to apply for these positions. The MNS has urged the government to implement measures that ensure local candidates are prioritized for railway jobs within Maharashtra. They argue that these non-local recruits often lack proficiency in Marathi and, at times, interact disrespectfully with Marathi speakers.

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar stated that if the government continues to ignore these issues, the people should consider replacing them with leaders who will advocate for the Marathi community.