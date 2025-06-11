Mumbai: When Will the Carnac Bridge Open? Work Completed, But Why the Wait? BMC Shares Key Update

The Carnac Bridge, located a short distance from Masjid Railway Station and connecting to P. D'Mello Road, will take a few more days before it opens for public use. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), minor works and load testing for vehicles will be completed by June 15, after which a final decision will be made on opening the bridge. While the main construction of the Carnac Railway Flyover was completed by the scheduled deadline of June 10, final preparations are still underway. On Tuesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the work on the flyover. The Carnac Bridge is crucial for traffic movement in South Mumbai, particularly in the CSMT, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammed Ali Road areas.

The original 125-year-old Carnac Bridge was deemed unsafe and was demolished in August 2022. Reconstruction of the bridge was undertaken by the BMC, based on a plan approved by the Central Railway. As of now, work on the RCC deck slab, asphalting, and approach roads on the east and west sides within BMC limits has been completed. The total length of the bridge is 328 meters, with 70 meters falling under the railway’s jurisdiction. The total length of approach roads under BMC is 230 meters - 130 meters to the east and 100 meters to the west. Concrete work, sound barriers, and anti-collision barriers within railway limits have been completed.

Tasks such as painting, putting up signboards, street lighting, and thermoplastic road marking are expected to be completed by June 14. A load test will be conducted on June 13 to assess the bridge's capacity, stability, and safety. The results of this test are expected by June 15, after which a decision on the bridge’s opening will be made.

The bridge’s original completion date was set for June 10, 2025, but the BMC has successfully met this target ahead of schedule. Bangar noted that road works on the western side will be carried out after the monsoon.