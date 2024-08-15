Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Molested by Labour Commissioner Under Pretext of Promotion, Case Registered

Pydhonie Police have registered an FIR against an Assistant Labour Commissioner for allegedly molesting a woman. The woman alleges that the Assistant Labour Commissioner called her into his cabin and inappropriately touched her under the pretext of giving her a promotion. She filed a written complaint with the Pydhonie police station, leading to the registration of the FIR.

According to information received from Pydhonie Police, an FIR has been registered against a 49-year-old man named Dinesh Dabhade, based on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman. Dabhade holds the position of Assistant Labour Commissioner, working in the Metal and Paper Market and Shop Mathadi Workers Board. As per the woman's complaint, she was working there on a contract basis. She got the job in 2019 and was promoted during her tenure.

Read Also | Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Student Molested by Teacher in Kandivali, Case Registered

The woman alleges that Dabhade called her into his cabin for a promotion to the position of Assistant Accountant. After lunch, she went to the cabin and sat on a chair. At that moment, while discussing the promotion, Dabhade came close to her, grabbed her hand, and touched her back, which made her feel humiliated. She reported this incident to two other employees as well. She further alleges that she later received a letter terminating her service.

In response to the complaint, the woman filed a written complaint at the Pydhonie police station. The Pydhonie Police registered an FIR and have begun investigating the matter. However, no arrests have been made so far. An official informed that a notice has been issued to Dabhade in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.