Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Student Molested by Teacher in Kandivali, Case Registered

A case of molestation has been registered against a teacher at a school in Kandivali involving a 13-year-old student. The victim informed the school principal about the incident. Following this, the principal informed the girl's family about the situation and lodged a complaint with the Kandivali police. The police have registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred between July 29 and July 30, but the victim did not initially report it to anyone out of fear. The school principal took the student into confidence and spoke with her. During this conversation, the student revealed that the accused teacher had been molesting her. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the principal immediately called the victim's parents to the school and informed them about the incident. The parents were shocked by the news and insisted that action be taken, as the safety of children is the school's responsibility. Subsequently, the principal filed a complaint with the Kandivali police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, including Section 74 (molestation), Section 78 (repeated contact or stalking of a woman), Section 79 (obscene gestures or communication), and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The police are continuing to investigate the case further.