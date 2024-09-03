Mumbai: Woman Arrested in Goregaon for Stealing Rs 22 Lakh Cash and Gold Ornaments From Her Father’s House

The Vanrai Police have arrested a woman named Aarti Dinesh Dwivedi for allegedly stealing cash amounting to ₹22 lakh and gold ornaments weighing around 100 grams from her father's house. A case has been registered against her under charges of theft and embezzlement.This theft was revealed when Aarti had a love marriage with a boy named Vijay.



According to information provided by the Vanrai Police, the complainant, Dinesh Prasad Dwivedi, lived with his wife, three sons, and daughter Aarti in Goregaon. He ran a paan shop in the same locality, and out of the earnings from the shop, he saved some money over the years, which he entrusted to his daughter Aarti. Aarti worked at a private bank, and for the past fifteen years, her father had been giving her small amounts of money to keep, which accumulated to around ₹22 lakh. Additionally, he had given her gold ornaments weighing around 100 grams, meant for her brother's wedding. Over these fifteen years, he never asked her for the money or the ornaments, as he trusted her completely.

On 31st May 2024, Aarti's brother, Ajay, tried to contact her, but her phone was switched off. Concerned, he called her office, only to find out that she had not reported to work. Later, around 2 PM, Ajay received a call from the Aarey Police Station, where an officer informed him that Aarti had married a man named Vijay. Following this, Dinesh Dwivedi, along with Ajay, went to the Aarey Police Station, where they learned that Aarti had married Vijay in 2018 but had kept the marriage a secret from her family.

After returning home from the police station that night, Dinesh checked the iron trunk where the cash and ornaments were kept and discovered that the money and gold ornaments were missing. It became evident that Aarti had stolen ₹22 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the house after her marriage.

Following this revelation, Dinesh Dwivedi lodged a complaint against his daughter Aarti in July. Upon investigation, the police registered a case of theft and fraud against her. She was arrested three days ago in connection with this crime. After her arrest, she was presented before a local court in Borivali, where she was remanded to police custody. The police stated that they expect to recover the stolen items soon.