Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Goregaon Over Husband's Alleged Extramarital Affair

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Goregaon after being driven into depression over her husband’s alleged extramarital affair.

The deceased, identified as Sarika Amol Raut, was found hanging at her home in the SRPF camp on August 20. She was rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said Sarika had been facing harassment from her husband Amol Raut (34), a constable in the State Reserve Police Force, who was allegedly in a relationship with another woman. Her brother, Sameer Sonawane, lodged a complaint stating that Amol regularly abused and assaulted her under the influence of alcohol, leading her to take the extreme step.

Based on the complaint, the Vanrai Police have registered a case against Amol Raut for abetment of suicide. Soon after the FIR was filed, he went absconding. Police have launched a search operation and dispatched two teams outside Mumbai to trace him.

Officials confirmed that the accused would be arrested soon.