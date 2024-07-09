Mumbai: Woman Molested by Bus Conductor on BEST Bus in Colaba

A 26-year-old woman was molested by a bus conductor on a BEST bus in the Colaba area. A case has been registered at the Colaba Police Station under sections 74 and 75 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused bus conductor has been brought to the police station, and a notice under section 41(A) has been issued.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on July 4, around 7:20 AM. The victim boarded a bus from the Colaba Electric House Depot to Gamdevi. When the bus conductor suddenly came close to her, she moved to the window seat. There were only a few people on the bus. The victim mentioned that she was going to a hospital in Gamdevi and handed the conductor her Chalo app card to purchase a ticket.

While taking the ticket, the conductor held the girl's hand, making her very uncomfortable. A little later, he came close again and stood very near to her. He suddenly grabbed her left hand. When the girl protested and asked why he grabbed her hand, the conductor responded that it was a common thing and suggested that it would be fine if they kept a side relationship.

When the bus reached the Churchgate area, the conductor snatched the victim's mobile phone from her hand and started looking at her photos in the gallery. The conductor humiliated the woman by making physical contact with her. As the bus reached the Gamdevi area, where the girl was supposed to get off, the conductor again grabbed her left leg and touched her back as she was getting off.

While touching the victim in an obscene manner, he said, "Give me your hand, I want to see if your hands are cold because of the AC in the bus." The scared victim narrated the entire incident to her office boss, who then helped her lodge a complaint at the police station.