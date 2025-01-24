Mumbai: Woman Police Constable Attacked During Nakabandi in Malwani, Two Arrested

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 24, 2025): A woman police constable from Malwani police station was attacked with a sharp weapon during a nakabandi operation on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after an altercation at a bar in Kandivali, where the accused, identified as Pankaj Gupta and Deepak Rathod, argued with another man over an unspecified issue. The duo followed him to the nakabandi area near crematorium in Charkop and confronted him again.

As the situation escalated, police intervened to separate the parties. The accused then clashed with the officers. When the woman constable attempted to mediate, the accused attacked her, causing serious injuries to her hand.

The Malwani police have arrested both suspects and are investigating the matter further. The constable is receiving treatment, and her condition is reported to be stable.