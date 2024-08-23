Mumbai: Woman’s Body Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag in Mankhurd; Case Registered



On Friday morning, a partially decomposed body of a woman was found in a plastic bag in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd. It is suspected that the woman was murdered three to four days ago, and her body was dumped in this location. A case of murder has been registered against unknown assailants. Teams from Trombay Police and Crime Branch have initiated an investigation into the crime.

In Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, construction work for the car shed of the Metro 2B route is ongoing. The area has been excavated, and there are mounds of soil in some places. Since Friday morning, a foul smell was emanating from one of these mounds. When the workers informed their senior officers, they inspected the area and noticed that the smell was coming from a plastic bag.

When the workers opened the bag, they found a woman's body inside. The workers immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, Trombay Police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against unknown assailants for murder and attempting to destroy evidence.

A police officer stated that the woman was wearing a salwar kameez and imitation jewelry. However, due to the decomposition of the body, identifying her has become difficult. The police suspect that the woman was murdered three to four days ago, and her body was dumped here. The police have seized CCTV footage from the crime scene and have begun further investigation based on it.