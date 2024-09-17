Mumbaicha Raja Visarjan Live Streaming: Ganesh Galli Idol Taken for Immersion on Final Day of Ganeshotsav; Watch Live Telecast

On the last day of Ganeshotsav, the King of Mumbai (Mumbaicha Raja) has been taken out from the Pandal in Parel's Ganesh Galli for the Visarjan (immersion of Ganpati idol) on Tuesday, September 17. Large numbers of devotees gathered to bid adieu Ganesha.

Before heading for the immersion rituals, Aarti was performed of the Mumbai Cha Raja, followed by the Jai-Khojan of 22 foot long idol. The Ganesh Galli idol will be immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai.

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganeshgalli Visarjan Live Streaming

This year, the Ganesha of this Ganesh Galli was made a replica of the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain. It is not possible everyone to visit at the immersion procession of Mumbai Cha Raja. However you can watch live streaming or telecast through official YouTube channel of Mumbaicha Raja.