Mumbaikars no longer to be penalized for not wearing masks, informs BMC

There is a good news for Mumbaikars. Now, Mumbaikars are likely to be relieved of the penalty of not wearing a mask in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed the Mask Marshal not to strictly enforce the punitive action.

The covid situation is now under control in the state and in Mumbai. So now the action of not wearing a mask from the clean up marshal in Mumbai is going to be relaxed. However, the administration has not yet announced the citizens to go mask free. So people will have to continue to wear a mask and follow social distancing.

Mumbai's Ward-wise Mask Marshal's contracts are now coming to an end. Therefore, tenders have been issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the new agency. Instead of 24 ward-wise agencies in 24 wards, new marshals will now be appointed by the central agency in Mumbai.