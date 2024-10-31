Mumbai's Andheri Flat Scam : Police File Case Against Three for Rs 45 Lakh Fraud

Mumbai’s Amboli Police have registered a fraud case against three individuals who allegedly duped a person of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of providing flat with a car parking space in the Andheri area. The accused have been identified as Hussain Boxwala, Fakhruddin Kachwala, and Deepakrao. The police have launched a search operation to locate them.

According to Amboli Police Station officials, the complaint was lodged by a man named Juzar Mohsin Nagri. As per the allegations, the three accused promised Nagri's friend, Haseena Vohra, a 903 square-foot flat with car parking in Andheri West, for a sum of Rs 90 lakh. They even took an advance payment of Rs 45 lakh from Vohra. However, after a considerable period passed without any progress on the promised flat, Nagri and Vohra grew suspicious and started making inquiries. When they questioned the accused about the flat, the accused continued to evade them, neither delivering the flat nor returning the advance payment.

Realizing they had been deceived, the complainant and his friend approached the Amboli Police Station and filed a case against the three accused. The police have registered a case under sections 34, 406, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are carrying out further investigations.