Mumbai's HSNC University Partners with WHT NOW to Launch Cybercrime Awareness Program for Students

In an effort to raise awareness among the younger generation and fight cybercrime, the non-governmental organisation WHT NOW has teamed up with Mumbai's HSNC University. By working together, they hope to teach college students how to recognise and steer clear of the typical strategies employed by cybercriminals, protecting their digital assets in the process. This program is a component of WHT NOW's "National Youth Ambassador Program," which aims to train more than 5,000 kids nationwide by the end of this year.

They started this campaign last month in response to the rise in cybercrimes such identity theft, sextortion, and cyberbullying. The first academic institution with which they have worked together on this revolutionary path is HSNC University. The goal of this curriculum is to give the kids the skills, information, and self-assurance they need to support their friends, families, and communities in addition to protecting themselves.

"A multidisciplinary team from WHT NOW, including cybersecurity professionals, legal experts, and mental health counsellors, will train students through a series of structured workshops and interactive sessions," stated Neeti Goel, the organization's founder. These workshops are intended to cover every aspect of cybercrime, from comprehending typical strategies employed by offenders to controlling psychological effects and pursuing appropriate legal action, she added.

These are emotional manipulations that prey on trust, fear, and patriotism, not just frauds, said Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, vice chancellor of HSNC University Mumbai. She said, "This partnership is a first step in creating an academic ecosystem that protects students' digital, emotional, and social well-being in addition to their education. It is our duty to make sure that all parties involved are aware. We want to work together to create secure online lives as well as safe campuses."