Mumbai's Iconic 'Jimmy Boy' Cafe Shuts Months Before Its 100th Anniversary After Building Declared Unsafe

Just months shy of its centenary, Mumbai’s iconic Parsi cafe Jimmy Boy has been forced to close its doors indefinitely. Located in the historic Vikas Building at Horniman Circle in Fort, the cafe was forced to close due to severe structural damage that rendered the building hazardous. Jimmy Boy, renowned for its signature Keema Pav, Berry Pulao, Dhansak, Mava Cakes, Brun Maska, and vintage Irani tea, has long been a culinary landmark in South Mumbai. However, plans to commemorate its centenary on June 20 were abruptly halted when cracks were discovered on the ground floor of the four-story commercial building.

A report to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management helpline by a junior engineer triggered an inspection, which revealed major vertical fractures on the building’s east side wall adjacent to the Green House building. Following safety protocols under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, BMC officials, along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police, evacuated the premises immediately and issued a formal notice ordering all occupants to vacate the premises and forbidding further occupancy until the structure’s safety could be assured.

The building’s structural consultant, M/s. Mahimtura Consultants Pvt. Ltd., confirmed severe corrosion and age-related damage to the load-bearing walls, columns, beams, and slabs, deeming the Vikas Building unsafe and vulnerable to collapse. Shehzad Irani, Director of Operations at Jimmy Boy, expressed the uncertainty surrounding the restaurant’s future, emphasizing the significance of the Fort location to their identity. As of now, there is no clarity on when or where Jimmy Boy might reopen, leaving loyal patrons to hope for a revival of this Parsi culinary institution.



