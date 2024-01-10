Mumbai's N Ward: A Crossroads of Progress and Challenges

Mumbai: Ghatkopar, connecting Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs through the Metro Line 1, has gained prominence due to its strategic location. This diverse ward, ranging from Govandi's slums to luxurious duplex apartments, is considered "metro-forward" but grapples with numerous challenges.

Boundaries and Characteristics:

Eastern boundary: Thane Creek

Western boundary: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Khalai Village

Northern boundary: End of Versova, the western boundary of Godrej Company

Southern boundary: Ghatkopar Pumping Station

Key Problems:

Waterlogging during monsoon, landslides, water scarcity, encroachments, traffic congestion, and the pending issue of rehabilitation in slums



Efforts and Initiatives:

Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale's efforts focus on slum rehabilitation and clearing footpath encroachments

Initiatives aimed at the overall development of Ghatkopar

Former Corporators of N Ward:

Ward Number Name 125 Roopali Avel 126 Archana Bhalerao 127 Tukaram Patil 128 Ashwini Hande 129 Suryakant Gawli 130 Bindu Trivedi 131 Rakhi Jadhav 132 Parag Shah 133 Parmeshwar Kadam

Educational Institutions: Somaiya College, Jhunjhunwala College

Tourist Spots: Kamgar Neta Dattaji Salvi Maidan, General Arun Kumar Maidan, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Garden

Hospitals: Ramabai Thackeray Maternity Home, Rajawadi Hospital, Sant Muktabai Hospital

N Ward embodies a curious mix of progress and challenges. While the Metro has connected it, resolving numerous underlying issues remains crucial. Assistant Commissioner Bellale and local efforts raise hope for the holistic development of Ghatkopar.