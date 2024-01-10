Mumbai's N Ward: A Crossroads of Progress and Challenges
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2024 11:52 AM2024-01-10T11:52:29+5:302024-01-10T11:54:16+5:30
Mumbai: Ghatkopar, connecting Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs through the Metro Line 1, has gained prominence due to its ...
Mumbai: Ghatkopar, connecting Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs through the Metro Line 1, has gained prominence due to its strategic location. This diverse ward, ranging from Govandi's slums to luxurious duplex apartments, is considered "metro-forward" but grapples with numerous challenges.
Boundaries and Characteristics:
Eastern boundary: Thane Creek
Western boundary: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Khalai Village
Northern boundary: End of Versova, the western boundary of Godrej Company
Southern boundary: Ghatkopar Pumping Station
Key Problems:
Waterlogging during monsoon, landslides, water scarcity, encroachments, traffic congestion, and the pending issue of rehabilitation in slums
Efforts and Initiatives:
Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale's efforts focus on slum rehabilitation and clearing footpath encroachments
Initiatives aimed at the overall development of Ghatkopar
Former Corporators of N Ward:
|Ward Number
|Name
|125
|Roopali Avel
|126
|Archana Bhalerao
|127
|Tukaram Patil
|128
|Ashwini Hande
|129
|Suryakant Gawli
|130
|Bindu Trivedi
|131
|Rakhi Jadhav
|132
|Parag Shah
|133
|Parmeshwar Kadam
Educational Institutions: Somaiya College, Jhunjhunwala College
Tourist Spots: Kamgar Neta Dattaji Salvi Maidan, General Arun Kumar Maidan, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Garden
Hospitals: Ramabai Thackeray Maternity Home, Rajawadi Hospital, Sant Muktabai Hospital
N Ward embodies a curious mix of progress and challenges. While the Metro has connected it, resolving numerous underlying issues remains crucial. Assistant Commissioner Bellale and local efforts raise hope for the holistic development of Ghatkopar.Open in app