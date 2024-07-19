Mumbai's Water Reserves Rise to 40% Following Heavy Rainfall, Four of Seven Lakes Surpass 50% Capacity

Four of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai have filled more than 50 percent following good rainfall in July. Currently, the water stocks in the seven lakes that supply water to the city stand at 39.23 percent, which is around 3 percent more than last year's stock. The useful content in Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, and Tulsi lakes is above 50 percent. However, Upper Vaitarna, which has the maximum capacity to hold water, is just 8.75 percent filled.

On the morning of July 19, the water stock was recorded at 567,779 million liters or 39.23 percent of capacity. Last year, during the same period, all seven lakes had 535,116 million liters, or 36.97 percent of water stocks.In the last week of May, the water levels in all seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose a 5 percent water cut initially, which was later increased to 10 percent.

Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand.After scant rainfall in June, the first fortnight of July saw water stocks rise from 5.91 percent to 39.23 percent. The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 567779 ML or 39.23 % of total capacity

2023: 535116 ML or 36.97 % of total capacity

Useful water stocks in seven lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 8.75%

Modak Sagar: 57.66 %

Tansa: 74.01 %

Middle Vaitarna:36.14%

Bhatsa: 38.01 %

Vehar: 59.77 %

Tulsi: 89.30%