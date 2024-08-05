Mumbai's Water Stocks Breaks Last Two Years Record, Lakes Overflow After Heavy Rains

Following substantial rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the city's water stocks have surpassed those of the past two years. Five of the seven lakes have overflowed, and the current stock is at 90 percent of total capacity. The rainfall over the last week has significantly increased the water level of the Middle Vaitarna reservoir, which overflowed on Sunday afternoon. Consequently, two gates of the reservoir were opened, and water discharge began at a rate of 706.30 cusecs, according to the BMC's water engineering department.

After experiencing scanty rainfall in June, July brought consistent downpours. Even in the first four days of August, the catchment areas of the seven lakes supplying water to the city received substantial rainfall. As of the morning of August 5, Mumbai's total water stock was recorded at 1,302,619 million liters, which is 90 percent of the total capacity. At the same time last year, the water stock stood at 1,157,919 million liters, or 89.78 percent. In 2022, the water stocks on August 5 was 1299421 ML of 89.78 of total capacity.

While Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Middle Vaitarna, and Tulsi have reached 100 percent capacity, the water levels in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa have crossed the 50 percent mark. Currently, the water stocks in Upper Vaitarna, which has the highest capacity among all the lakes, stand at 75.25 percent of its total capacity. The civic body has lifted the water cut imposed in the first week of June, following the adequate replenishment of water stocks in the dams. The city withdraws 3,950 million liters daily (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 13,02,619 ML or 90 % of total capacity

2023: 1157919 ML or 80 of total capacity

2022: 1299421 ML of 89.78 of total capacity



Useful water stocks in seven lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 75.25 %

Modak Sagar: 100 %

Tansa: 99.30%

Middle Vaitarna:95.65%

Bhatsa: 88.87%

Vehar: 100 %

Tulsi: 100 %