Nails on Samruddhi Expressway Damages Several Cars Traveling from Nagpur to Mumbai, Video Surfaces

Mumbai: A shocking incident has came to light were many cars travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai on Samruddhi Expressway late Tuesday night were forced to stop suddenly due to tyer puncture. These tyres punctured occurred due to rows of sharp nails hammered into the road surface on a bridge. Video of this nail scattered on the bridge has gone viral on social media.

Initially people thought, nails were placed by robber for robbery, but later on it was discovered that had actually been fixed by a road construction company working on repairs in the area. This incident has cause outrage among netizens after this video went viral.

According to FPJ reports, Motorists questioned the lack of barricades and warning signs during the repair work, asking why the nail placement occurred at night instead of during the day when the issue could have been addressed more transparently. They also noted the potential for serious accidents or fatalities from punctured tires at high speeds.

This incident adds to the criticism the Samruddhi Expressway has faced regarding accidents and planning lapses since its opening. Authorities are expected to investigate and announce corrective measures soon.