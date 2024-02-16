Nallasopara Serial Rapist Who Abused Minor Girls By Threatening Them Arrested in Surat

Nallasopara: Police of Unit 2 of the Crime Branch have succeeded in arresting a serial rapist who allegedly threatened and sexually assaulted minor girls, public relations officer Pravin Bangosavi said on Friday.

On February 13, around 12.15 am, a seven-year-old girl was molested by a young man, aged between 25 and 30 who was wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans. He grabbed the girl's arm and forced her to the terrace of the building while she was resisting and abused her. The Achole police registered a case of rape and POCSO against the absconding accused.

As per the orders and instructions of the seniors, different teams of officers were formed under the guidance of Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranvare of Unit 2 of the Crime Branch. A search was launched based on the vague photograph obtained of the accused, who was caught on CCTV cameras while fleeing from the spot of the crime. On the basis of CCTV footage of the surrounding area and information received, it was found that the accused was living in a slum near Nalasopara ST depot and in Dombivali.

Police teams were immediately sent to both places to trace the accused. During the investigation, a team was immediately sent to Gujarat after getting the mobile number of the accused tracing the location at the Ajmer Express train. The accused arrived in Surat City and with the help of the Surat City Crime Branch, he was arrested up from Surat.

After questioning him, he confessed to the crime he had committed at Achole and was arrested. Similarly, investigations have revealed that the 28-year-old accused had dragged a 7-8-year-old girl to the side of the building at Ostwal Nagari about four to five months ago in the jurisdiction of Tulinj and tried to abuse her.

The action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure, Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal, Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranvare, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, Sagar Shinde, Ramesh Bhosale, Sanjay Navale, Police Constable Ravindra Pawar, Praful Patil, Chandan More, Sachin Patil, Jagdish Gowari, Ramesh Aldar, Dada Adke, Sudhir Narle, Amol Kore, Masub/Kekan, Chaudhary, Santosh Chavan of Cyber and Surat City Crime Branch.



