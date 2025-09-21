Namo Yuva Yatra: Milind Soman Flags Off Campaign in Mumbai, Says ‘Theme of a Drug-Free India Is Very Important’ (Watch Videos)

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the BJP, launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ on Sunday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, which falls on September 17. The initiative, announced earlier this month, seeks to promote fitness among young people and encourage them to stay away from substance abuse. According to organisers, the nationwide run will be held on September 21 across 75 locations. BJYM President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and actor-model Milind Soman, who was named brand ambassador, jointly unveiled the campaign as part of the Sewa Pakhwada activities.

Milind Soman flagged off the marathon in Mumbai. At the event, he said, "Today’s run is special as it is being organised to celebrate the 75th birthday of our Prime Minister. The theme of a drug-free India is very important and something our Prime Minister strongly advocates. If we make the effort, we will surely succeed." The campaign saw strong participation across Mumbai as well, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya, and senior party leaders joined the run. Actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman also ran alongside the participants, reinforcing his message of youth empowerment through health and discipline. His association with the campaign as ambassador has further inspired large-scale youth involvement.

In the capital, senior BJP leaders came together to flag off the Delhi marathon. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, National Secretary Alka Gurjar, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Delhi BJYM President Sagar Tyagi participated in the event launch. Addressing the media, Tiwari said, "Today, we organised a big marathon in Delhi, invited people, and a good number of youth participated in it. This is organised under Sewa Pakhwada to mark PM Modi's birthday. We have to make people aware of fitness and health."

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary echoed the same spirit, urging citizens to participate actively. Choudhary said, "Through this marathon, our objective is to make India free from obesity and addiction, so that the younger generation can contribute to building a Viksit Bharat in the future."

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the marathon in Jaipur, appealing to people to join in overwhelming numbers. In Jodhpur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the event organised by the City Yuva Morcha. He told reporters, "It is widely acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held the vision and dream of 'Khelega India To Khilega India', which led him to launch the Fit India Mission. As the nation celebrates his 75th birthday and honours his long life dedicated to serving the country, with service and integrity being of utmost importance in his life, the entire country has resolved to run marathons together as a mark of respect for him."

BJP leaders highlighted additional initiatives under Sewa Pakhwada. At the Jodhpur event, State President Madan Rathore said, "In India, the Sewa Pakhwada is being observed from September 17 to October 2. Various initiatives are being undertaken during this period… During this period, we have organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps. Today's marathon is specifically for promoting a Nasha Mukt Bharat." Similar enthusiasm was witnessed in other states, where leaders stressed the importance of both physical and social well-being as part of the campaign’s objectives.

From Uttar Pradesh to Odisha, the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ was held at multiple venues with state-level leaders inaugurating the events. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Tripura CM Manik Saha, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi flagged off marathons in their respective states. In Agra, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurated the event at Eklavya Sports Stadium. He remarked, "The Namo Marathon has been organised with the goal: a drug-free India, Viksit Bharat, One Nation One Election, and a globally leading India." The campaign successfully merged fitness with national vision.

The Namo Yuva Run has transformed into a large-scale movement combining youth engagement, fitness awareness, and social responsibility. With enthusiastic participation from political leaders, fitness icons, and citizens across states, the event underscored a nationwide commitment to health and discipline. It not only commemorates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday but also advances the BJP’s vision of creating a drug-free and physically strong nation. By encouraging millions to embrace active lifestyles, the marathon has become both a symbolic and practical initiative to inspire India’s younger generation to build a healthier, more capable, and united country.