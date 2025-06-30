Navi Mumbai Man Arrested for Importing MDMA Worth Rs 16 Lakh via Post From Germany

The Customs Department has arrested a 28-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly importing the banned drug MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy) through international post from Germany. In the operation, officials seized around 80 grams of MDMA valued at approximately ₹16 lakh. Additionally, ₹73,000 in cash was recovered from the accused’s residence. Authorities suspect the involvement of a foreign national in this case and believe cryptocurrency may have been used for the purchase.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kapil Hemwani (28), a resident of the Kopar Khairane area in Navi Mumbai. The Customs Department had received specific intelligence that a suspicious parcel was expected to arrive at the Foreign Post Office at Ballard Pier from Germany. Acting on the tip-off, officials intercepted the parcel and, upon inspection, found 48 grams of MDMA inside. The parcel was addressed to an individual in Kopar Khairane.

After obtaining necessary permissions from senior officers, the Customs team decided to use the parcel to nab the accused. With the assistance of officials at the Vashi Post Office, they visited the delivery address. However, no person named Aniket Kumar—listed as the parcel’s recipient—was found at the location. The parcel was then brought back to the Vashi Post Office.

Later, Kapil Hemwani arrived at the post office to collect the parcel and was immediately detained. A subsequent raid at his residence led to the discovery of an additional 33 grams of MDMA, a weighing scale, and ₹73,000 in cash. Following this, the Customs Department registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Hemwani.

During interrogation, Hemwani reportedly confessed to having received such parcels from abroad on four previous occasions. For each delivery, he was allegedly paid between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000. Officials have also identified a relative of Hemwani and another individual known by the alias "Mr. Drone" as co-conspirators in the case. Authorities suspect that "Mr. Drone" may be a foreign national.

Further investigations are underway.