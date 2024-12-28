Navi Mumbai: NMMC Intensifies Action Against Illegal Constructions in Nerul Under Court Orders

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its campaign against unauthorised constructions in the city, acting on directives from the Bombay High Court. NMMC’s Encroachment Department conducted a major demolition drive in the Nerul ward on Friday.

During this special operation, three illegal structures were demolished. These belonged to Uday Zite (House number: LL-1/B-46/4), Namdev Masal (House Number: LL-1B-46/5) and Vikas Kesarvani (House Number LL-1B-42/12).

Despite being served notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, on December 10, 2024, the owners continued construction without removing the illegal structures. The notices pertained to unauthorized RCC constructions measuring approximately 3.75m x 7.70m (G+4) in Sector 10, Nerul.

After the deadline to comply expired, the NMMC initiated the demolition operation. The drive, led by Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Officer Jayant Javadekar, was carried out with the support of 10 laborers, 1 gas cutter, 4 breakers, and a dedicated police and security team.

NMMC officials reaffirmed their commitment to curbing unauthorized developments in the city. "We will continue such rigorous drives to maintain the integrity of the city's planning and ensure adherence to the law," said an official from NMMC.