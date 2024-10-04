Navratri 2024: Loudspeaker Permission Extended Till Midnight for Last Three Days of Garba in Mumbai

The district administration has approved a special extension allowing loudspeakers to operate until midnight for the last three days of Navratri, October 9, 10, and 11. This decision comes as a relief for Dandiya enthusiasts in the city who have been facing restrictions due to the current 10 PM noise limit.

BJP leader and former MLA Kirit Somaiya shared the announcement on social media, stating, “Navratri Utsav Loudspeaker Permission for Dandia... till Midnight 12 o'clock... given for 3 days 9,10,11 October.”

नवरात्र उत्सव मध्यरात्री 12 वाजे पर्यंत ध्वनिक्षेपक Loudspeakers वाजविण्याची 3 दिवस 9,10,11 ऑक्टोबर परवानगी देण्यात आली आहे



Navaratri Utsav Loudspeaker Permission for Dandia... till Midnight 12 o'clock..... given for 3 days 9,10,11 October @Dev_Fadnavis@BJP4Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/6p04v70Jm4 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 4, 2024

Read more | Navratri 2024: Mumbai Local Train Platform Turns Yellow as Women Commuters Wait for Ladies Special on First Day of Festival (Watch Video)

The extension aims to benefit many working professionals who typically return home late and miss out on participating in garba events, which usually conclude by 10 PM. Public Navratri festival mandals and garba organizers had previously requested the change to allow for longer celebrations.

While the extension provides a welcome relief for garba lovers, organizers will still be required to adhere to noise limits.

This year, the Navratri festival began on October 3, and Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 (Wednesday), which marks the conclusion of a 9-day festival in India, also known as Vijayadashami.