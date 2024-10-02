Navratri 2024: Mumbadevi and Mahalakshmi Temple Darshan Timings, Checkout Schedule for Mangal Aarti, Yaga, and Special Events

Navratri 2024: Mahalakshmi, Mumbadevi, and other temples in Mumbai are preparing for the Shardiya Navratri festival starting tomorrow, Thursday. A religious program is planned, with the temple administration readying for the occasion. To ensure the safety of devotees, 40 CCTV cameras and a bag scanner have been installed at the entrance. The administration has also arranged a clean and spacious pavilion.

Mumbadevi Temple will open with Mangala Aarti at 5:30 AM on Thursday, followed by Ghatsthapana from 7 AM to 7:40 AM. Deepotsav will take place on October 7 at 6 PM, and the Srichandi Maha Yagya for the welfare of the world will be held on October 12, starting at 4 AM with Purnahuti between 10 AM and 10:30 AM. Dussehra will be celebrated after 11 AM.

The Mahalakshmi Temple will be open for darshan daily at 5:30 AM, with morning Aarti from 7 to 7:30 PM. Offerings can be made from 12 to 12:20 PM, and incense will be offered from 6:30 to 6:40 PM, followed by night Aarti from 7:30 to 8 PM. The Gabhara will close for darshan at 10:30 PM.

A pavilion has been set up from Shobha Hotel to Sheetal Store on Bhulabai Desai Marg for devotees. A team of doctors is on standby, and Gadevi Police Station will oversee security while Taddev Police Station manages traffic. Entry will be allowed through metal detectors, and BEST has arranged special buses for devotees.