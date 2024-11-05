Nawab Malik, NCP Leader Campaigns in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

As the Maharashtra legislative assembly elections draw nearer, campaigning is intensifying across the state, with a total of 4,140 candidates contesting in 288 constituencies. Senior leaders from all parties are working hard to win over voters. NCP candidate Nawab Malik, who has filed his nomination from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar with the backing of party chief Ajit Pawar, launched his campaign today, contesting against Mahayuti candidate Suresh Patil.Malik received the last-minute AB form from Ajit Pawar to contest the election on the NCP symbol despite strong opposition from allies BJP and Shiv Sena.

It is important to note that there were speculations as he would be contesting assembly election as an independent from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat after the Mahayuti alliance partner BJP last week, October 20, opposed his candidature due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tigar Memon.

Maharashtra Assembly elections | NCP leader and candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik, campaigns in the constituency



He was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year. After the NCP split, the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took the MLA into its fold, despite objections from ally BJP.Maharashtra is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.