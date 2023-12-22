NCB'S big action in Mumbai, India-Australia drug racket exposed, drugs worth 3 crore seized

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken big action in Mumbai by busting a drug ring from India-Australia. They have seized 9.877 kgs worth of amphetamine, 2.548 kgs of zolpidem tartrate, 6.545 kgs of tramadol, and other drug-producing raw materials worth 3 crore. Through couriers, these materials were being sent to Australia. 3 individuals linked with the courier company have been arrested.

According to the information provided by the NCB, the accused had a deep knowledge of the courier system. They hid the drugs in packages containing steel table furniture and had sent 6 of such couriers. They had made sure that their names did not come out. These raw materials were being sent to Australia. After getting the intel, one parcel was busted at Mumbai's DHL Courier. After opening it, they found nameless steel-table furniture. A thorough search of the parcel revealed the drug packets, exposing the racket.

Another bust by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

A woman of foreign origin was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai after flying from Adis Ababa aboard the plane ET-640. The officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence found cocaine weighing around 1 kilo and 273 grams in her handbag. The drugs are worth 13 crore and the woman is in judicial custody.